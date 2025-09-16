Police in Thailand alerted to man running with ‘bomb vest’, turns out it’s just sandbag workout gear

Man spotted running with ‘bomb vest’, turns out it’s just sandbag workout gear

Police in Thailand were recently alerted to a man running with a “bomb vest”, only to find out that it was just sandbag workout gear.

Last Friday (12 Sept), the Bong Bon District Civil Defence Volunteer Centre took to Facebook to share photos of a man wearing a vest fitted with several black pouches.

In the post, the page claimed that someone had lodged a report as the pouches resembled explosives

‘Bombs’ on vest were actually sandbags

According to the Bangkok Post, the authorities were alerted to the 60-year-old man last Friday (12 Sept) morning.

After being confronted by officers, the man laughed and explained that he exercises every morning by wearing a vest or suit fitted with sandbags that weigh about 20kg.

Man apologised for misunderstanding

Given his daily routine, local residents were well aware that the items were not explosives.

As such, police believe a passerby reported the incident after getting startled by the man’s attire.

It was eventually confirmed that the object was not a bomb, but merely bags filled with sand.

The man also apologised for the misunderstanding.

Also read: Navy squad called to defuse bomb at UK beach, only to find it’s upturned old saucepan

