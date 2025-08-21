Hammer-wielding man sets check-in desk on fire at Italy airport, passengers flee in panic

Man sets fire to check-in desk & smashes screens with hammer at airport in Italy

Chaos erupted at Milan’s Malpensa Airport in Italy on Wednesday (20 Aug) morning after a man set fire to a check-in desk and smashed flight information screens with a hammer.

According to Italy’s news outlet Varese News, the incident occurred at around 10.30am in the departure area of Terminal 1, but was quickly brought under control by airport personnel, with no casualties reported.

Passengers flee as smoke fills terminal

Videos and photos on X showed flames covering the check-in area and thick black smoke billowing into the air as terrified travellers screamed and ran for safety.

The suspect, who was wearing a white T-shirt and a cap, could be seen using a hammer to smash information screens before being struck with an extinguisher by an airport employee.

Nearby bystanders and airport security subsequently flocked to surround and pin him to the floor.

One worker who had intervened was reportedly injured and was later treated by medics.

Man arrested, incident brought under control

The man was arrested at the scene and was only identified as a 26-year-old Malian resident of Italy with no criminal record.

Italian news media Corriere Di Novara said the suspect used a flammable liquid to set the fire.

Officers have taken the suspect into custody and are working to identify the motives behind his actions.

He will be charged with aggravated criminal damage.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, as numerous people evacuated and gathered outside the airport.

Online photos showed several people gathered outside the airport after the evacuation.

“The presence of smoke required the evacuation of the terminal itself for safety reasons. The affected area was quickly reached and made safe,” said a spokesperson for the provincial fire service.

Despite the chaos, airport officials said flights continued without major disruption, though some delays and cancellations were expected due to the evacuation.

Also read: Woman strips naked at Texas airport, stabs people with pencil & bites restaurant manager



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @BGatesIsaPyscho on X and @aptlombardi on X.