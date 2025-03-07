Man in Philippines shot in knee after claiming he was ‘bulletproof’ & challenged drinking buddy to fire at him

Man shot in knee after claiming he was ‘bulletproof’

A man in Davao City, Philippines was shot in the knee by his co-worker on Monday (3 March) morning after claiming he was “bulletproof”.

According to Abante, the pair were drinking at their workplace compound when the victim — a 50-year-old labourer named Victor Hernale — challenged his drinking buddy, Roland to fire at him.

The victim allegedly told his drinking buddy that the bullet would have no effect on him.