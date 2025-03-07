Man in Philippines shot in knee after claiming he was ‘bulletproof’ & challenged drinking buddy to fire at him

Man shot in knee after claiming he was ‘bulletproof’
A man in Davao City, Philippines was shot in the knee by his co-worker on Monday (3 March) morning after claiming he was “bulletproof”.
According to Abante, the pair were drinking at their workplace compound when the victim — a 50-year-old labourer named Victor Hernale — challenged his drinking buddy, Roland to fire at him.
The victim allegedly told his drinking buddy that the bullet would have no effect on him.
‘Bulletproof’ man sustained 2 gunshot wounds
As a result, Roland proceeded to fire at Mr Hernale twice using a rifle airgun, News5 reported.
However, contrary to their expectations, this left the victim with two gunshot wounds in his right leg.
The suspect fled the scene after Mr Hernale fell on the ground, bloodied.
Meanwhile, the victim was rushed to the hospital and is scheduled to undergo an operation for his gunshot wounds, according to ABS-CBN News.
Victim files case against co-worker
The police subsequently began a search for Roland’s whereabouts to facilitate his arrest.
However, he later surrendered himself to the police.
The police have since filed a case against the suspect for illegal possession of firearms.
