87-year-old man shoots woman in M’sia plantation after mistaking her for animal

Elderly man shot woman in orchard after misidentifying her as animal

A tragic case of mistaken identity occurred on Wednesday (23 July) morning when an 87-year-old man in Malaysia fatally shot a local woman in an orchard.

The 52-year-old victim was working in the fruit orchard when her movement caught his attention.

Mistaking her for a wild animal, the elderly man then opened fire.

The incident happened around 9am at Kampung Engkeroh Mawang in Serian, Sarawak.

Victim struck by pellets from shotgun

It is believed that the man was hunting in the vicinity at the time.

Serian District Police Chief, Superintendent Freddy Bian, confirmed that the victim was struck in the right cheek and shoulder by pellets from a shotgun and died on the spot.

“The suspect, an 87-year-old local man, was using a legally registered shotgun. He has been detained to assist in the investigation,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Also read: Man in Thailand shoots friend in jungle after mistaking him for wild animal



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily.