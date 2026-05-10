Man walks into India hospital with sickle lodged in head following assault, weapon safely removed

Man sustains a 1.5-inch-deep wound after sickle lodged inside skull after assault

A 27-year-old man in India shocked doctors after walking into a hospital with a sickle embedded in his head following a violent assault.

The victim, identified as Mr Rohit Pawar, was reportedly attacked in Mankhurd after getting into a dispute with three minors.

Man remained conscious despite sickle lodged in skull

According to police, the assault took place at about 10.30pm on 1 May.

The attackers allegedly used a sharp, curved sickle known locally as a “koyta”, commonly used for agricultural work, reports Mumbai Live.

During the attack, the weapon pierced Mr Rohit’s skull and became lodged in his head.

Despite the horrifying injury, Mr Rohit reportedly remained conscious and alert. He managed to make his own way to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital for treatment.

Photos showing him standing with the sickle still embedded in his head later spread widely on social media.

Sickle penetrated 1.5 inches into skull

According to NDTV, doctors later confirmed that the weapon had penetrated around 1.5 inches into the left side of his skull.

Due to the depth of the injury, the case was considered highly dangerous.

Mr Rohit was immediately admitted to the trauma Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where surgeons carried out an emergency operation to remove the weapon.

Despite the risks, the medical team successfully extracted the sickle without causing further damage to the brain.

Mr Rohit remains under close observation as doctors continue monitoring his condition.

Family upset over alleged surgery delay

Although the surgery was successful, Mr Rohit’s family criticised the delay before the operation.

His relatives claimed he had to wait eight to 10 hours for surgery due to police procedures.

“They told us there were police formalities that needed to be completed before surgery could begin,” his brother Rahul said.

Brother says attackers intended to kill him

According to Rahul, the assault stemmed from an earlier dispute, though he did not elaborate on the conflict.

He claimed that between three and five men ambushed Mr Rohit at the PMG Colony market in Mankhurd.

“They came prepared to kill him, aiming for his head,” he said. “But as he turned, the blow landed slightly above his eye instead.”

Police said the suspects are still at large and investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Speech-impaired teen in India beaten to death after he wrongly cheered while watching cricket match



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Featured image adapted from Mumbai Live and Google Maps.