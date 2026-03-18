Speech-impaired teen in India beaten to death after he wrongly cheered while watching cricket match

Teen fatally assaulted after mistakenly cheering against India during cricket match

A 17-year-old in India lost his life after being beaten over a misunderstanding during a cricket match.

Kundan Kumar, who was speech-impaired, was attacked on the evening of 8 March in Jakkopur village, Vaishali district, Bihar, while watching the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand.

According to the police, a group of teenagers had gathered to watch the match on a mobile phone when the incident occurred.

Wrong cheer leads to physical assault

According to The Times of India, Kundan reportedly shouted in reaction after India lost a wicket.

However, some of the youths misinterpreted his reaction as a celebration of India’s dismissal.

An argument broke out, which escalated into a physical assault.

Police identified one of the suspects as 17-year-old Kisan Kumar, a neighbour.

“When India’s first wicket fell, Kundan screamed. They thought he was happy about the wicket falling. The youths beat him up and smashed his head,” Kundan’s mother said.

Victim dies while being transferred to another hospital

After the assault, villagers rushed Kundan to the Mahnar Community Health Centre for treatment.

Due to the severity of his injuries, doctors later referred him to Hajipur Sadar Hospital and then to Patna Medical College and Hospital.

However, Kundan died on Monday (9 March) morning while being transported to the hospital.

Mahnar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Praveen Kumar explained that the incident began as a dispute between two youths during the cricket match.

“During the altercation, Kundan fell, and his head hit a speed breaker on the road after being pushed, which caused serious injuries,” he said.

Police tracking down suspects

Police added that a forensic team has examined the scene and collected evidence.

Two teams have been formed to track down the accused, and raids are ongoing to arrest those involved.

The killing has also raised tensions in the village, prompting authorities to deploy additional police officers to prevent further unrest.

Also read: Patient in India dies after being trapped inside ambulance when vehicle’s door jams at hospital gate



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Featured image adapted from the Times of India and El Caribe. Right image for illustration purposes only.