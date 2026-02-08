Patient in India dies after being trapped inside ambulance when vehicle’s door jams at hospital gate

Man dies after ambulance door jams, personnel unable to bring patient out of vehicle

A 67-year-old man died in Madhya Pradesh, India, after being trapped inside an ambulance with a jammed door at the gate of Satna district hospital.

The incident has raised concerns about the condition and maintenance of emergency services in the region.

Victim collapses while warming himself near fire

According to India Today, Ram Prasad, the victim, collapsed at home on Saturday (24 Jan) morning while warming himself near a fire.

He was taken to the Ramnagar Community Health Centre for initial treatment before being referred to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel District Hospital.

When the ambulance arrived at the gate of the hospital, the rear door of the vehicle became jammed.

Witnesses and hospital staff, including the ambulance driver, tried to force open the door with kicks, punches, and tools, but the door would not budge.

The driver was also seen trying to enter the vehicle through a window. As the delay continued, the patient remained trapped inside the ambulance.

Pronounced dead on arrival at hospital

Eventually, the door was opened, and Mr Ram was taken out on a stretcher. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival at the hospital.

The district health department claimed that the patient had already passed away before reaching the hospital.

Satna Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Manoj Shukla said a district coordination officer had been issued a notice to assess accountability and determine further action.

“After the matter came to light, a notice has been served to the district coordinator, and further action will be taken based on the findings,” Dr Shukla said.

The hospital has since faced criticism over the maintenance of its ambulances, with renewed concerns over emergency healthcare standards in the area.

