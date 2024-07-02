Man arrested following discovery of 33-year-old man in Singapore River

Man arrested after authorities find 33-year-old man dead in Singapore River

On Monday (1 July), a 21-year-old man was arrested after authorities found a 33-year-old man dead in the Singapore River.

Police have said that the man is expected to be charged with causing death by a rash act today (2 July), according to a press release on the incident.

Speaking to MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it had received a call for water rescue assistance along the Singapore River near Clark Quay on 30 June at 10.15pm.

However, upon arrival, officers from the force did not see any sign of the victim.

SCDF retrieves body of man after underwater search

SCDF then deployed divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) to carry out an underwater search.

The divers were subsequently able to retrieve a body 3 metres from shore at a depth of about 3 metres.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Man arrested following involvement in incident at Singapore River

The police stated that it received a call for assistance regarding the man who fell into the Singapore River on Sunday (30 June) at 10.15pm.

They then identified the suspect through investigations and using the aid of police cameras and closed-circuit television images.

If guilty, he faces a jail term of up to five years, a fine or both.

Police added that investigations into the matter are now ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao.