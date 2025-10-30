Man found in skeletal condition & unable to move after prolonged Kratom consumption in Thailand

Man found gaunt and weak in Thailand home was allegedly a long-tim Kratom drinker

A 23-year-old man from Surin, Thailand, was discovered in a dangerously frail condition in his room, surrounded by garbage, after allegedly consuming kratom juice for an extended period.

Man found in weak condition next to pile of kratom bottles

According to a post by first responder Jirasak Prayonghom on 21 Oct, the man was found looking skeletal and too weak to even hold a phone.

Rescue teams were shocked by the sight of over 10 bottles of kratom juice scattered around the room, alongside empty bubble tea cups, rice boxes, and bottles of urine, all of which contributed to the foul odour in the room.

The man, who had reportedly isolated himself for months, was discovered by his landlord while inspecting the property. The landlord’s routine check led to a call for help when he realised the extent of the situation.

Man allegedly hardly consumed food or water

Upon rescue, the man exhibited signs of severe malnutrition, a vacant stare, and confused speech, suggesting he had been in that state for over a month.

Mr Jirasak explained that the victim was a long-time kratom user, who hardly took food or water during his isolation.

According to Channel 7 News, the man had not been seen for several months, but the landlord, unaware of the severity of the situation, had continued to receive consistent rent payments.

Mr Jirasak’s post was intended as a warning to the public about the dangers of prolonged kratom consumption.

Netizens suspect other substances might have been involved

The post quickly went viral, attracting over 4,000 comments and 20,000 shares.

Many netizens speculated that the man may have used other substances alongside kratom, with some criticising his poor choices and lifestyle.

“Addicted to substances, no work, no money to buy food. He was able to buy substances, but was unable to buy food,” said another user in disbelief.

One woman remarked that he was lucky he had been found in time.

