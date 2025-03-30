Man in Thailand falls into deep sleep after buffet meal in restaurant, doesn’t wake up despite staff’s efforts

Thai man falls into deep sleep in restaurant after finishing buffet meal

Buffets are meant to be enjoyed to the fullest, but for one man in Thailand, the experience was so satisfying that it sent him straight into a deep food coma — right at the restaurant.

In a now-viral TikTok video shared on 23 March by user @chuppray777, a man could be seen sleeping soundly after a meal in a hot pot buffet restaurant in Phitsanulok Province.

The 13-second clip shows him leaning back in his seat, completely knocked out after finishing his meal. His amused friends quietly film him before sneaking away, leaving him alone in his blissful slumber.

Adding to the hilarity, an in-video caption reads: “There are many women approaching me, but I ignore them,” jokingly suggesting that nothing — not even romance — could come between him and his nap.

Restaurant staff try to wake man, but fails

As the video progresses, two restaurant staff members approach the slumbering man, attempting to wake him.

However, their efforts prove futile as the man remains undisturbed, enjoying his post-buffet rest.

In a follow-up clip, one of his friends finally steps in and successfully wakes him up.

According to OP, after rousing him and following them out of the restaurant, the man then went back to sleep in their car.

Netizens joked he was ‘too full to function’

Both videos have racked up over two million views, leaving netizens in stitches.

One commenter noted that the restaurant’s air conditioning was particularly chilly, making it the perfect nap spot. She further joked it would have been nice if the staff had handed him a blanket.

Another quipped that the restaurant would likely “remember him forever” after the incident.

Some users speculated that exhaustion — not just the buffet — was to blame.

While most comments have been light-hearted, one concerned viewer suggested he should get his health checked after such a deep nap.

