52-year-old man arrested after allegedly smashing over 15 car windscreens in Jurong West carpark

Man allegedly smashes over 15 vehicle windscreens in Jurong West, eventually arrested and conveyed to hospital

A 52-year-old man allegedly smashed the windscreen of over 15 vehicles in a Jurong West carpark on Monday (23 March).

Video footage of the aftermath surfaced on various social media platforms, with the vehicles seemingly targeted at random.

The man was eventually apprehended by police officers, some of whom were carrying riot shields.

Vehicles seen with huge holes in windscreens

The carpark where the incident occurred is believed to be at 18 Enterprise Road.

Checks by MS News indicate that the area is an industrial estate.

In a video posted on the Singapore Laughs Facebook page, most of the vehicles were spotted with big holes in their windscreen.

The roughly two-minute-long clip shows numerous vehicles, mostly cars, with their windscreens busted open.

Police confront suspect

In a separate video, posted on SG Road Vigilante’s Facebook page, police officers can be seen surrounding a man, believed to be the suspect.

The man can be seen holding an object while crossing the road towards a small tree.

He proceeds to squat underneath the tree, while police officers approach him with riot shields in hand.

It is unknown what object was carried by the man, and if it was used to damage the windscreens.

Arrested for public nuisance and mischief

In response to MS News‘ queries, the police said it received a call for assistance at 18 Enterprise Road at 1.35pm.

A 52-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance and mischief.

He was also conveyed conscious to the hospital, and police investigations are ongoing.

MS News also reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force, who confirmed that they received a call for assistance near the junction of Enterprise Road and Fan Yoong Road.

One person was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Also read: Luxury cars targeted in alleged Teck Whye vandalism spree, police investigating case of mischief

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Laughs on Facebook and SG Road Vigilante on Facebook