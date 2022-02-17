Man Speeds At 201km/h On The ECP To Rush Home

One of the perks of driving is convenience, as it helps us reach our destinations quicker. But things can easily go wrong on the road if drivers are not careful.

A man has been handed a $1,000 fine and a 9-month driving ban for speeding at 201km/h along the East Coast Parkway (ECP).

He was charged with endangering himself and his wife due to his reckless driving.

Man speeds at 201km/h along ECP to send drunk wife home

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Allan Ong was caught speeding along the ECP at 201km/h on 3 Sep 2020. This is more than double the 90km/h speed limit there.

When a police officer questioned him 4 days later, the 34-year-old reportedly denied knowing who the driver of the speeding car was.

The court considered this lie as well as an additional charge of not wearing a face mask during his sentencing. It is unclear how the extra charge came to be.

When the District Judge asked him why he was speeding, Ong allegedly replied that his wife was drunk and “trying to do something funny”.

After the judge reprimanded him for endangering their lives, Ong apologised for his reckless behaviour.

Fined & banned from driving for 9 months

TODAY Online also reported that the prosecution initially sought the maximum fine and disqualification period of 10 months.

However, Ong apparently asked for leniency as he is a father to 4 children and the sole breadwinner of his family.

He also pleaded for a shorter disqualification period as his driving licence had already been suspended for 18 months.

First-time offenders who exceed speed limits can be fined up to $1,000 or jailed for up to 3 months, noted TODAY Online. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $2,000 or jailed up to 6 months.

No excuses for speeding

We’ve all been in a situation where we needed to get somewhere urgently.

However, we should not compromise the safety of ourselves and others in our rush.

We urge all drivers to follow the speed limits set by the authorities so that everyone can have a safe and peaceful driving experience.

