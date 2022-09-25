Man’s Spleen Ruptures After Son Steps On Him, Removed Two Days Later

Man In China Suffers Spleen Ruptures After Letting Son Step On His Stomach

As parents, we want our children to have as much fun as possible, and that involves playing and spending time with them.

Unfortunately, a man in China experienced pretty severe consequences whilst doing so.

He experienced some agony in his abdominal area after letting his son step on his stomach. Soon after, he discovered that his spleen had ruptured.

The chief surgeon operating on him has warned of the spleen’s often fragile nature, urging parents to exercise caution.

Man’s spleen ruptures after playtime with son

According to Chinese media site The Cover via 8world News, Li Jie suffered a ruptured spleen after playing with his son.

On the morning of 13 Sep, he started to feel pain in the left upper area of his abdomen while feeding his son. It grew more painful until it hurt to even breathe.

Mr Li then called emergency medical services in the vicinity and was conveyed to a nearby hospital.

Doctors discovered that he had a ruptured spleen, which caused him to lose about two-thirds of blood in his abdominal area.

After some prompting, Mr Li remembered that two days before the incident, he was playing with his son. During the activity, his son stepped on his stomach.

At the time, Mr Li felt a significant amount of pain. However, he didn’t think much of it on account of feeling better afterwards.

Parents urged to exercise more caution

The Cover reports that doctors had to remove Mr Li’s ruptured spleen completely.

The lead surgeon on the case, Xu Dongmei, pointed out that the spleen is fragile by nature. As such, it can rupture from the impact of a light blow.

It’s suspected that Mr Li developed a subcapsular hematoma in his spleen while playing with his son.

Exercising the slightest bit of force beyond that, such as coughing or going to the toilet, would have caused it to rupture and haemorrhage.

For those suffering from such injuries, Mr Xu recommended rest as the best form of recovery.

Granted, such incidents do not commonly occur, especially after playing with children.

Even so, parents should err on the side of caution and exercise due care whilst engaging in such activities.

Featured image adapted from Parkway Shenton.