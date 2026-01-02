Man arrested in Taiwan after stabbing ex-boss over S$41K debt, victim in critical condition

Man in Taiwan arrested after stabbing ex-boss over S$41,000 debt

A 25-year-old man surnamed Zhang has been arrested in Taiwan after allegedly stabbing his former employer in the neck following a prolonged financial dispute involving more than NT$1 million (about S$41,000).

The victim, a 37-year-old man surnamed Chen, sustained life-threatening injuries and was found without signs of life at the scene.

He was later resuscitated at hospital and remains in intensive care.

Knife attack after suspect forced victim’s father to summon him home

The incident occurred on the morning of 24 Dec at a single-storey house along Fengnan Street in Taichung’s Fengyuan District, where Mr Chen lives with his father.

Police said Zhang went to the residence armed with a knife to look for Mr Chen, who was not at home at the time.

When Mr Chen’s father answered the door, Zhang allegedly held a fruit knife to the elderly man’s neck and demanded that he call his son back.

After Mr Chen returned home, the two reportedly got into a heated argument.

Zhang is then alleged to have stabbed Mr Chen in the neck, leaving a wound measuring about 2cm. Police described the scene as heavily bloodstained.

Mr Chen was found in out-of-hospital cardiac arrest and initially showed no signs of life.

He was rushed to Fengyuan Hospital, where doctors managed to revive him. His condition remains under close observation.

Suspect fled on motorcycle, arrested within 2 hours

Following the attack, Zhang allegedly fled the scene on a motorcycle, heading towards Shengang District.

Police tracked him down and arrested him about two hours later along Shenzhou Road.

Investigators said Zhang discarded the weapon while fleeing. A fruit knife believed to have been used in the attack was later recovered along the escape route.

After rushing to the hospital, Mr Chen’s father was driven back home by a friend, where he assisted police with investigations into the incident for about an hour.

Dispute linked to large loan & financial troubles

Investigations revealed that Mr Chen previously operated a car detailing workshop in Fengyuan, where Zhang was once employed.

After the business closed, Zhang became a labourer, while Mr Chen allegedly borrowed more than NT$1 million from him, claiming it was for investment purposes.

Police said Mr Chen was in poor financial condition, with multiple outstanding debts and ongoing legal disputes related to money matters.

Zhang is currently being investigated for attempted murder and offences against liberty, for allegedly holding Mr Chen’s father at knifepoint. Investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from ETtoday.