Man Allegedly Pushed Down Concorde Mall Stairs Dies, Accused Faces Up To 10 Years’ Jail

Man Passes Away After Falling Down Stairs At Concorde Shopping Mall

34-year-old Mr Thevandran Shanmugam passed away on Wednesday (5 Apr) after a bad fall at a flight of stairs outside Concorde Shopping Mall at Orchard Road.

He reportedly fractured his skull during the incident on 26 Mar.

27-year-old Muhammed Azfary Abdul Kahar, who was accused of pushing him in the chest, was charged in court for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

Man dies after fall at Concorde Shopping Mall stairs

According to The Straits Times (ST), the fateful incident happened at around 6.30am on 26 Mar.

Azfary had allegedly pushed Mr Thevandran in the chest, causing the latter to fall backwards down a flight of stairs outside Concorde Shopping Mall.

The impact left the victim with multiple fractures in his skull.

Mr Thevandran was reportedly taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he received treatment till his passing a week later on 5 Apr.

Meanwhile, the court charged Azfary with voluntarily causing grievous hurt the day after the incident.

Court documents didn’t state whether the two men knew each other, noted ST.

Accused faces up to 10 years’ jail

If the court finds Azfary guilty, the 27-year-old may face up to 10 years’ jail, along with caning or a fine.

Since the incident happened while he was under a remission order, an extra 178 days’ imprisonment may also be on the cards.

Inmates under a remission order may spend part of their sentence for previous offences outside of jail.

Incident didn’t occur in nightclub

ST reported that a photo of Mr Thevandran lying with a pool of blood near his head at a stairwell outside nightclub RUMOURS at Concorde Shopping Mall circulated on WhatsApp recently.

The nightclub has since denied claims that the victim was at their venue the morning of the incident.

RUMOURS posted an Instagram story which they reshared on Facebook on 7 Apr clarifying the matter.

The nightclub explained that Mr Thevandran had been at a bar in the same building instead.

They did not reveal further details but urged the public to “stop speculating further and give the family space to grieve”.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to Mr Thevandran’s family and friends.

