Man in M’sia hides stolen cow inside car, shoves it out of moving vehicle during high-speed chase

Man steals cow and hides it in his car, but later dumps it after being pursued

A bizarre theft in Malaysia took an even stranger turn when a man, attempting to escape after stealing a cow, pushed the animal out of his moving car during a high-speed chase.

The incident happened on Sunday (30 Nov) at around 4.45pm in the LKPP oil palm plantation in Kampung Landai, Nenasi, Pahang, according to Malaysian outlet Sinar Harian.

Footage shows moment thief dumps cow from car during chase

A video posted by Facebook user Mohamad Ariffudin Shari shows residents pursuing a silver Inokom Matrix.

As the chase intensified, the suspect suddenly opened the car’s rear door and shoved the stolen live cow onto the road.

Despite being thrown out of the vehicle, the cow survived and was later retrieved by its owner’s family.

Chase began after man caught stealing cow

Pahang State Police said the chase started when a 33-year-old man — the nephew of the cow’s owner — received a call from his uncle about a suspicious vehicle spotted inside the plantation.

Rushing to the location, he found the suspect driving away with the cow stuffed inside the car.

Together with several residents, he immediately pursued the vehicle.

Suspect escapes but cow recovered

Though the complainant and residents were unable to catch the suspect, they successfully prevented him from escaping with the stolen cow.

Police have since opened an investigation and are working to track down the suspect.

Also read: Man in Thailand tells farmer he wanted sex with cows, flees up tree when police arrive



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Mohamad Ariffudin Shari on Facebook.