Man in Thailand tells farmer he wanted sex with cows, flees up tree when police arrive

Man sparks fear among villagers after requesting to have sex with cows

A man in Buriram Province, Thailand, was arrested on 15 May for causing fear among villagers after repeatedly asking to have sex with their cows.

The accused has been identified as 37-year-old Mr Itthipon (name transliterated from Thai).

Mr Chaisak Khieomram (name transliterated from Thai), a 70-year-old cow owner, said he was herding his cows into the pen when Mr Itthipon approached his house and requested to have sex with his cow.

Mr Chaisak drove him away and warned him that such behaviour was inappropriate.

However, the man persisted, even saying that if he was not allowed sex with the cow, he would settle for his dog, reports Thai news outlet Khaosod.

Despite being chased away, Mr Itthipon returned in the evening and repeated his request, asking to “satisfy himself with the cow” before he would leave.

This incident prompted Mr Chaisak to inform the village head and authorities — who later found the man behind the cow pen, completely naked.

Flees up a tree when police arrive at the scene

When he saw the officers, Mr Itthipon climbed a tree in an attempt to flee.

After officers made a false promise to give him a cow, he finally climbed down and was taken into custody, according to Thai news media Workpoint News.

During initial questioning, Mr Itthipon spoke incoherently.

Among his discarded belongings, officers found an injection needle — later identified as one used for HIV treatment.

Found to have a history of drug abuse

Background checks revealed that Mr Itthipon has a history of drug abuse, and villagers believe he may have lost his sanity due to drug use.

Ms Jiraporn Saengkudlao (name transliterated from Thai), village head of Moo 5, described Mr Itthipon’s behaviour as disturbing and dangerous, especially in a community with both children and the elderly.

She urged relevant agencies to take swift action to ensure the community’s safety and prevent such incidents from recurring.

