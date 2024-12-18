Elderly man in India arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual act with street dog

Man arrested for alleged sexual act with stray dog on street

A 50-year-old man was arrested in Channapatna, Ramanagara district in India for allegedly engaging in a sexual act with a street dog.

According to the Times of India (TOI), Basava, a worker in Channapatna, was caught red-handed while engaging in an obscene act with a street dog near a petrol bunk on the road at around 2.30pm on Saturday (14 Dec).

Locals, who caught him in the act, beat him up and handed him over to the police, as reported by New Delhi Television (NDTV).

Police said the canine was tied while being sexually assaulted by the accused.

“We were walking past the bunk and spotted a small crowd. When we approached, we saw the man naked and behaving sexually with the street dog,” shared the complainants.

The incident led to an outrage among animal lovers, and police have registered the case under sections of India’s criminal code. Basava was later found to be married with children, with his family residing in a different town.

According to reports, police are on the hunt for two more men who were involved in the incident but fled the scene when people gathered around.

Netizens criticised man for unnatural act

One netizen remarked that in India, even dogs, alongside women and children, are not safe.

Another commenter opined that the man should be jailed for at least a year.

One netizen sarcastically questioned whether the dog wore a miniskirt or was roaming around drunk at night, alluding to the culture of victim-blaming.

Featured image adapted from Pexel and Wisdom Panel, for illustrative purposes only.