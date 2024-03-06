19-year-old youth charged for reportedly performing obscene act on cat in Bukit Panjang

Youth who reportedly humped cat in Bukit Panjang charged in court

On Tuesday (5 Mar), a district court has charged a 19-year-old male for allegedly performing an obscene act on a cat outside an HDB flat in Bukit Panjang last year.

Authorities received reports of this incident after surveillance cameras in the vicinity caught him in the act.

Police then apprehended him days later.

The court slapped the youth with charges in relation to harassment, performing an obscene act in public, assault, and theft.

Received charges of harassment, performing an obscene act in public, assault & theft

According to The Straits Times (ST), the 19-year-old male youth received the following charges on Tuesday (5 Mar):

One count of harassment

One count of performing an obscene act in public

Two counts of assault

Two counts of theft

His identity remains anonymous, as he was below 18 years old when he reportedly committed some of the offences. The youth turned 18 in July 2022.

He is expected to plead guilty on 16 Apr.

Surveillance caught youth performing obscene act on cat in Bukit Panjang in 2023

On 8 Apr 2023, surveillance cameras in the area captured footage of the boy loitering outside an HDB unit along Senja Road in Bukit Panjang.

Upon confirming that the coast was clear, he proceeded to kneel down and seemingly began humping a cat from behind.

The owner of the cat then lodged a police report after learning of the incident.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) also reported the incident to authorities after a member of the public alerted it to the video.

On 11 Apr, the youth was arrested by police.

Allegedly stole & assaulted another person in 2022 & 2023

On top of that, the youth faces allegations of stealing a wallet containing S$10 cash at a school on 10 Jan 2022, per ST.

He also reportedly stole a comb and a power bank totaling over S$20 from the void deck of another HDB block in Senja Road later that same year.

In a separate incident on 31 Mar 2022, he allegedly verbally abused another person using vulgar words.

The same victim then accused him of assault on 23 Nov 2022 and 16 Feb 2023.

If found guilty of performing an obscene act in public, the youth faces jail time for up to three months and a fine.

He can also be jailed for up to two years and fined up to S$5,000 for each count of assault if found guilty.

