9-year-old boy in Thailand killed by explosion after picking up discarded bomb on road

9-year-old boy killed instantly after picking up bomb abandoned on road

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Phichit Province, Thailand, when a nine-year-old boy was tragically killed after unknowingly picking up an abandoned bomb left on the roadside.

According to a Thai Facebook page, the boy had been walking along the road on Wednesday (2 April) when he came across the explosive device and innocently picked it up.

Tragically, the bomb detonated on the spot, killing him instantly.

5 bombs discovered in the area

Reports indicate that a total of five explosive devices were found in the vicinity.

Thai news outlet Khaosod revealed that authorities located the bombs in Moo 15, Nong Phra Subdistrict, Wang Sai Phun District.

The first three had already exploded, while the fourth was unknowingly picked up by the child, leading to the fatal incident.

A fifth unexploded bomb was later discovered by medical personnel from Wang Sai Phun Hospital and Nong Phra Health Promotion Hospital.

Authorities urged public to report suspicious objects resembling bombs

The incident has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with netizens demanding answers and justice for the young victim.

Many wondered where the bombs came from and why they were left on the road.

The Public Works Department has since issued warnings to all villages, urging residents to report any suspicious objects resembling bombs to the police immediately to prevent further tragedies.

Many netizens expressed condolences towards the boy’s death, while some criticised those who placed the bombs there.

One woman recounted experiencing a similar situation 15 years ago and was shocked to see it happen again.

Also read: 3 dead, dozens injured after bomb explodes at crowded fair in Thailand



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from เรื่องเล่าเช้านี้ on YouTube and กองช่าง องค์การบริหารส่วนตำบลวังทรายพูน on Facebook.