Dog in China hit by car & left on the road, two strays brave traffic to rescue it

Two stray dogs brave traffic to rescue pet hit by a car

Two stray dogs in China recently demonstrated incredible bravery when they rushed to rescue an injured pet pooch after it was struck by a passing car.

A video on Weibo shows a white dog attempting to cross the road when it is hit by a vehicle, sending it tumbling before it collapses motionless in the middle of the street.

In the footage, which is timestamped 30 March, two other stray white dogs that had been following closely behind immediately run to their fallen companion.

As they hover around the injured dog, vehicles continue to pass by, with some swerving to avoid hitting them.

However, none of the drivers stop to help.

After several minutes, one of the dogs drags its companion to the roadside, saving it from being run over.

They spend some time trying to wake it, but their efforts are unsuccessful as the dog remains unconscious.

Owner reveals dog survived with minor injuries

Fortunately, the dog’s owner, Mr Xue, confirmed that his pet survived.

He explained that it had slipped through a gap in the door and run onto the road, where it was struck by the car.

When he returned home and noticed his pet limping, he checked the CCTV footage and discovered what had happened.

Mr Xue said he was heartbroken upon seeing the incident but deeply moved by how the two stray dogs risked their safety to pull his pet to the roadside.

The injured dog was taken to the vet, where it was confirmed to have no fractures — only minor external injuries requiring rest.

Netizens praise stray dogs for their bravery

The bravery of the two stray dogs deeply moved many netizens, who praised their loyalty and selflessness.

Some Weibo users suggested that the owner adopt the strays after they saved his pet.

Others expressed hope for a better future for the dogs.

However, some were frustrated that none of the passing vehicles stopped to help.

Featured image adapted from Weibo.