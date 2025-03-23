Car hits unleashed dog standing on busy road in Orchard, bystander risks life to save it

Car hits dog on busy road in Orchard while bystander tries to catch it

A dog standing in the middle of a busy road in Orchard was struck by a car yesterday (22 March).

The incident allegedly occurred at around 8pm, on Grange Road, near the junction with One Tree Road.

In the footage, a barely visible unleashed dog stood in the middle of the rightmost lane. On the roadside, a woman could be seen holding onto another dog.

A white Toyota Noah ended up crashing straight into the dog on the road.

The impact knocked the unfortunate canine over and sent it spinning and tumbling on the asphalt, while the woman at the roadside reacted in horror.

Meanwhile, the driver continued without stopping, seemingly unaware of having run an animal over.

After the collision, the dog got up to its feet and ran aimlessly around in a panic, visibly limping.

Meanwhile, a bystander on the road divider rushed onto the busy road in an attempt to catch the dog. He stuck a hand out to alert other cars to slow down.

The frantic animal then rushed across the middle of the road to the other side, eluding the man’s best efforts.

He followed it across and managed to get a second car to stop right before it hit the dog again.

With the dog appearing too hurt to keep running, the man managed to pick it up and carried it safely to the roadside.

Toyota driver accused of driving off after hitting dog

The person who submitted the footage believed that the dog belonged to the woman on the roadside and had gotten out of its leash.

They stated that the bystander risked his life to rescue the dog, and that the alleged owner was crying loudly after the incident.

Additionally, they believed the Toyota Noah driver had “ample time to react” but did not e-brake.

The driver also sped off instead of stopping to render aid.

According to the Road Traffic Act 1961, a driver must stop their vehicle after hitting an animal if they believe it has an owner or could pose a safety hazard.

Not doing so is an offence that can result in them being liable to a maximum S$3,000 fine, a jail term of up to a year, or both.

However, some netizens also felt that the responsibility should fall on the dog owner for not ensuring their pet was leashed properly.

MS News has reached out to the police for their comments.

