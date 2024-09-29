Puppy dragged on road in M’sia, owner claims he didn’t know it was tied to car

Puppy dragged on road in Malaysia, owner claims he didn’t know it was tied to car

On Saturday (28 Sept), a concerned citizen captured videos of a puppy being dragged along the road while tied to a car in Penang Island, Malaysia.

The footage was taken around 8pm at the traffic lights near Sentosa Garden on Kulim Road, Sin Chew Daily reported.

The video shows the dog struggling to lie on its stomach after being dragged on the road.

A male passerby then took the opportunity to alert the car driver about the dog before untying the puppy’s leash.

The owner then got out of the car to check on the situation.

Animal welfare group tracks car owner to rescue puppy

It is believed that the owner took the puppy home.

However, it was later rescued by the Seberang Perai Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), who tracked the car owner through the vehicle’s plate number based on videos shared online.

A follow-up video on the Penang Hope Of Strays page revealed that the puppy had several open wounds.

The puppy was rushed to a 24-hour animal hospital on Penang Island at around midnight.

Dog owner explains his side

After reporting the case, a rescuer from Penang Hope Of Strays went to the police station and found the dog owner there as well.

The man, who claimed ownership of the dog, said his cousin had tied the puppy to the back of his car without his knowledge.

He had driven approximately 0.7 km from home before passersby informed him about the puppy.

The man said he panicked when he saw the situation and did not know what to do after untying the dog. He claimed that after taking the dog home, he went to buy ointment, planning to take the puppy to a vet the next morning.

Owner hopes to get puppy back

The owner said he was very sorry and added that his family, especially his cousin, loved the puppy.