Dog dies after being trapped inside massage chair in South Korea, sensors failed to stop it

Dog dies after being trapped inside massage chair in Korea

A pet owner in Korea is heartbroken after her dog tragically died when it got trapped inside a massage chair.

According to Yonhap News, the dog was caught in a hole at the base of the chair, which activated despite safety sensors meant to prevent such accidents.

Dog’s body discovered cold and trapped

The devastated owner found her dog’s lifeless body after dismantling the chair’s legs. She shared that her pet had defecated while desperately trying to free itself.

The manufacturer claimed the chair’s sensors should have stopped the machine once anything became trapped. However, the anti-entrapment system failed to work.

According to Yonhap News, the sensor initially triggered the machine to stop, but it restarted while the dog was still trapped, ultimately leading to its death.

A Yonhap News reporter tested the chair by placing a plastic bottle inside the same hole. The chair squeezed the bottle without stopping.

The hole where the dog was trapped was reportedly the size of a man’s forearm, according to Yonhap News.

Manufacturer acknowledges recurring safety issues

This isn’t the first safety issue the manufacturer has faced. Recently, a user was injured when their hair got caught in a massage chair from the same company.

Despite the company admitting to around 8,000 reported cases, it has not recalled existing models. A representative said the company doesn’t “have the capacity” to address all cases.

Instead, it plans to improve the software in future products but have reportedly refused to issue warnings for the models already sold.

In this case, the company provided a refund to the pet owner and paid for the dog’s funeral.

