Elderly man in S’pore jailed 6 weeks for striking wife with bamboo pole during argument over beer promoter

Man sentenced to 6 weeks’ jail for striking wife’s head with bamboo pole till she bled

A 77-year-old man was sentenced to six weeks in jail on Thursday (19 Sept) after pleading guilty to injuring his wife during an argument over a beer promoter.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the incident occurred on 10 Nov 2023 when Low Poh Puay, a dishwasher, returned home after a night of drinking around 11.10pm.

His 66-year-old wife confronted him, suspecting he had been chatting with a female beer promoter at a coffee shop.

During their dispute, Low angrily grabbed a mop and struck his wife on the head with its wooden handle.

In retaliation, his wife hit his hands with a bamboo laundry pole.

Low then escalated the violence, repeatedly hitting her on the head with a bamboo pole, causing her to bleed.

Upon noticing the blood flowing from her head, he stopped the assault and called the police.

At that moment, their son returned home and called for an ambulance.

Wife hospitalised for 8 days

After the incident, police arrived at the scene and promptly arrested Low, while his wife was rushed to the hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Upon examination, she was found to have sustained serious injuries, including fractures to her nasal bone and left thumb.

She remained in the hospital for eight days.

In addition to her physical injuries, medical professionals diagnosed Low’s wife with schizophrenia, indicating that she had likely been symptomatic for an extended period without sufficient treatment.

On 18 Nov 2023, once she became medically stable, she was transferred to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for further psychological support and care.

Prosecution seeks 6 weeks’ jail for Low

During the proceedings, the prosecution sought a six-week jail sentence for Low, emphasising the aggravating factors of his intoxication and the use of a bamboo pole to harm his wife.

However, they also noted that Low exhibited signs of caregiver stress from managing the challenges of caring for his wife, who has schizophrenia.

They pointed out that their son struggles with mental health issues as well.

8world News reported that these mitigating factors, along with Low’s advanced age, were taken into account when determining the sentence.

Low, appearing in court without legal representation, acknowledged his actions but told the judge that his wife often spoke negatively to him.

Individuals found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt can face sentences of up to three years in prison, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

If the offender has an intimate relationship with the victim, the court can impose a sentence of up to double the maximum penalty.

