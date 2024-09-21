Man in Taiwan sues mother after she threw away all of his ‘Attack on Titan’ manga

Man sues mother after she discarded his 32 ‘Attack on Titan’ manga

A man in Chiayi, Taiwan had a meltdown after learning that his mother threw away all 32 volumes of his Attack on Titan (AOT) — a famous Japanese dark fantasy anime series — manga.

Unhappy with his mother’s actions, he sued her for throwing away his beloved comic books without his consent, reported Taiwanese news outlet TVBS News.

After hearing the case, the Chiayi District Court imposed a fine of NT$5,000 (S$202) on the mother for destroying property. She was also ordered to complete five days of “hard labour”.

Judge highlights son’s passion for Japanese anime

The judge stated that the son was passionate about AOT and bought 32 volumes of the popular manga.

However, on 6 Feb, the mother threw away the comics due to their strained relationship.

Upon discovering this, the son was furious and reported the incident to the police.

During the investigation, the mother admitted to throwing away the books but said she wanted to reconcile and apologise.

She claimed that the comics, placed on the staircase at the time, were already damaged by moisture. Assuming it was garbage, the mother decided to throw them away.

Despite the mother’s apologies, the son remained firm in his decision to pursue legal action against her.

Mother’s actions were unlawful infringement on family members

The judge deemed that the mother’s action of throwing away her son’s belongings was a violation of the Domestic Violence Prevention Act.

While acknowledging their relationship, the judge found that the mother had disrespected her son’s property rights.

Given that she admitted to her wrongdoing and wished to reconcile, the court sentenced her to a fine of S$202 and five days of labour.

The relatively low value of the destroyed items were also taken into consideration.

Featured image adapted from Attack on Titan Wiki and Yahoo! News Taiwan.