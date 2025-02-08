Man in Thailand repeatedly throws dog into the sea in 2023 video, faces lawsuit

Man in Thailand threw dog into the sea at least five times & laughed about it

Warning: Some readers may find the photos and descriptions in this article graphic and triggering. Discretion is advised.

An animal welfare group in Thailand has filed a lawsuit against a man after a video surfaced of him throwing a dog repeatedly into the sea.

The clip, shared by Watchdog Thailand Foundation on Facebook on Thursday (6 Feb), showed the man holding the puppy with his hands and forcefully throwing it into the sea.

Man in Thailand continues throwing dog into the sea after it swims back

When the dog swims back to him, he picks it up and throws it back into the water again.

He does this a total of five times in the video, occasionally turning to his friend recording the act and sharing a laugh.

Before he throws the dog for the fifth time, it can be heard barking loudly because it is thrown into the sea yet again.

Man accused of animal abuse

WDT condemned the man’s actions, accusing him of animal abuse.

It said the puppy was “terrified and shocked” at being thrown so many times.

The group said it was looking for the man, who was urged to contact them or post an apology over social media.

Man says dog was found in southern Thailand during trip near sea

In a subsequent post on Friday (7 Feb), WDT said the man in the video had contacted them and told them that the video was taken in September 2023 at southern Thailand’s Chumphon Province.

The 19-year-old, nicknamed “Arm”, claimed he’d decided to adopt the stray puppy during a trip to the beach with friends and was playing with it.

The video was posted by his former best friend whom he’d fallen out with, in an attempt to damage his reputation, WDT added.

Arm now feels “regret and remorse” for his actions, with WDT urging him to turn himself in to the police.

Dog is alive, living with his family

As for the dog, she’s named Bobo. She is alive and living with Arm’s family in Ranong Province, WDT said.

It shared a video of a perky dog running around and welcoming a human.

Bobo is now a mother to puppies herself, WDT added.

WDT later posted that Arm had an appointment to surrender to the Bangkok police at 11am the next day.

Man apologises for actions, cites ‘youthful exuberance’

In another update on Saturday (8 Feb), WDT said Arm had blamed his actions on “youthful exuberance” and being influenced by friends.

He apologised to animal lovers and asked society to forgive him, saying he’s an animal lover too.

He has already suffered some consequences, with netizens trolling him over social media, he added.

He also intends to file a complaint under the Computer Crimes Act against his former friend who posted the video.

That individual could also face an investigation by WDT as he was also allegedly involved in animal cruelty.

The police will forward the case to their counterparts in Chumphon, where the alleged animal cruelty took place.

Man still faces lawsuit

Despite his apology, WDT is still pursuing a lawsuit against him.

WDT founder Saban-nga Nontara told The Nation Thailand that its representative had filed the lawsuit against him and the organisation would “fight the case until the end”.

Arm, who had also apologised in a Facebook post, reportedly justified his actions by saying the puppy had a lot of ticks on it.

Featured image adapted from Watchdog Thailand Foundation – WDT on Facebook.