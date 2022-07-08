Man In Thailand Bids Tearful Goodbye To Elderly Neighbour He Looked After For 10 Years

Tearful Farewell Between Man & Elderly Neighbour In Thailand Touches Netizens’ Hearts

Whenever stories about neighbours make the news, it’s usually for not-so-nice reasons like disputes and other dramatic issues.

However, every now and then, we hear heartwarming tales like this one involving a man in Thailand and his elderly neighbour, whom he’s taken care of for the past decade.

Sadly, they recently had to part ways.

The man posted a video of his tearful farewell to his 90-year-old neighbour on TikTok, which went viral and touched netizens’ hearts.

Thailand man has heartwarming farewell with elderly neighbour

On 26 Jun, 27-year-old Prasert Pumwang posted a TikTok video of himself moving out of his apartment.

The clip shows Prasert moving his belongings out of his unit as his elderly neighbour watches on from behind her gate, visibly emotional while watching him prepare to leave.

It ends with Prasert waving goodbye to her while she smiles sadly.

In his caption, Prasert wrote that he felt sorry for his neighbour, who lives alone and cried during his departure.

The post quickly went viral on TikTok, with many expressing their sorrow over seeing the poor neighbour’s emotional state.

Took care of her for 10 years

Speaking to Thai media outlet Khaosod, Prasert revealed that he took care of his neighbour for 10 years.

He first met her when he moved into the apartment at the age of 17. He then found out that she has lived alone for 50 years since her 19-year-old son passed away.

The elderly woman, whose name is Samneang, supposedly has no friends aside from other neighbours who regularly check in on her.

She is also not in touch with other family members.

The pair soon grew close as they helped each other out.

Samneang would help Prasert to keep his laundry whenever it rained and he was not at home.

Prasert also admitted that he would sometimes leave his things outside by accident. Whenever this happened, Samneang would keep collect them for him.

In addition, she would keep his letters dry by wrapping them in a plastic bag and hanging them on his door handle.

Prasert took good care of Samneang as well, keeping her company and regarding her as his own grandmother.

While she was mostly self-sufficient, she suffered from high blood pressure and would sometimes experience breathing difficulties at night. Whenever she faced such troubles, she would inform Prasert right away.

Prasert also helped Samneang to seek financial assistance after realising that she was living off monthly payouts and her savings, which had depleted over the years.

Still in touch with Samneang

Due to their close bond, breaking the news of his departure was difficult for Prasert, who had to move away for personal reasons.

He told Khaosod that when she learned he was leaving, she was shocked into silence for a few seconds before breaking down in tears.

When Prasert saw Samneang crying, he admitted he felt helpless as well.

However, not all hope is lost — Prasert promised Samneang that he would visit her weekly with his children.

Samneang spoke to Khaosod as well, confirming that he visits her every week.

Touching bond between neighbours

So often, the elderly in our community fall through the cracks, especially those without a family.

As such, it is heartwarming to see such a close bond between Prasert and Samneang, even though he eventually had to move away.

We hope the pair continues to remain close and that this inspires others to show kindness to the vulnerable around them as well.

