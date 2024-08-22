Man charged after throwing rock at taxi, injuring 7-year-old boy in Jurong East

Man faces multiple charges after hurling rock at taxi in Jurong East

A 62-year-old man is facing multiple charges after throwing a rock at a taxi in Jurong East when the driver did not stop for him.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident took place along Boon Lay Way towards Lakeside MRT Station at approximately 7.19pm on 10 Dec last year.

Chen Jin Cheng (name transliterated from Mandarin), the defendant, was running late for work and attempted to hail a taxi driven by Mr Chen, 59.

However, the driver was not available for new passengers as he was taking his seven-year-old son out for dinner.

Despite the driver signalling that he would not be stopping, Chen assumed the taxi would slow down and pull over.

Instead, the driver proceeded past him without stopping.

Throws rock at car, injuring driver’s son

Chen, infuriated by the driver’s refusal to stop, then threw a rock at the moving taxi, shattering its rear windshield.

A previous Shin Min Daily News report stated that the driver immediately halted the vehicle and contacted the police, who, along with an ambulance, arrived at the scene shortly thereafter.

The driver’s seven-year-old son, who was in the backseat, sustained two scratches on his left foot from the broken glass.

He received medical treatment costing S$140, while the repair of the damaged vehicle amounted to S$1,393.

Claims he acted out due to missing medication

Chen pleaded for leniency in court on 22 Aug, claiming his actions were due to not taking his prescribed medication from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

In addition to the incident on 10 Dec, the indictment revealed that Chen had previously engaged in reckless behaviour.

On 8 Dec, he was seen walking in the middle of Jurong West Avenue 1, disrupting traffic and forcing a taxi to stop.

He faces three charges of mischief, reckless behaviour causing injury to others, and reckless behaviour endangering the safety of others.

The judge has adjourned the sentencing to 19 Sep and has ordered the prosecution to prepare a report to assess whether Chen is suitable for mandatory treatment.

