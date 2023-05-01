Canadian Man Tries ‘S’pore Food’ Like Satay Chicken Noodles & Ngoh Hiang, Choices Confuse Locals

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singaporeans Confused When Man Tries Wrong Singapore Food

Singaporeans are proud of our food culture, and rightly so, with our affordable yet delicious hawker fare.

But when Canadian TikTok user @ghobs posted a video of himself sampling “Singapore food”, netizens couldn’t help but scratch their heads.

Apart from food, he also left netizens confused with his claim that Singapore is a European country.

Man tries food like spicy coconut chicken soup, among others

Before diving into his food review, the OP shares that Singapore is “one of the most developed European countries in the world”.

Already, we’re off to a confusing start.

He then makes his way through his selection of “Singapore food”.

First, the OP tries laksa which he describes as a spicy coconut chicken soup.

While his description isn’t that far off, the watery soup looks nothing like the creamy laksa Singaporeans know and love.

Following this, he tries what looks like a generic fried spring roll which he calls “ngoh hiang”.

He also dips it into what looks like a bright orange jam that does not appear the least bit similar to chilli sauce.

He tries two types of noodles for the next two dishes: satay chicken noodles and Singapore-style shrimp noodles.

But none of those dishes exists in Singapore.

Last but not least, he finishes his feast with a fortune cookie, which is, you guessed it, not typically Singaporean.

Singaporeans say that he completely missed the mark

Many Singaporeans voiced their confusion in the comments section of the video.

One user claimed that not only has he never eaten this food, but he has also never seen them before.

Other users were similarly perplexed by the OP’s selections.

Another netizen claimed that the ngoh hiang he had was actually a spring roll in disguise.

Additionally, another commenter singled out the laksa soup and was puzzled by it.

Seeing that the OP also missed the mark on Singapore’s geographical location, another user corrected that Singapore is, in fact, in Asia.

Hope OP learns a thing a two about Singapore through his mistakes

Thankfully, most comments seem to have been made in good humour.

While it’s unfortunate that the OP didn’t get to try authentic Singapore food, at least the incident could have been a positive takeaway.

Hopefully, he learned a thing or two about our country and cuisine.

Featured image adapted from @ghobs on TikTok.