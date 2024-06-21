Man in S’pore squirts urine & flour mixture on woman’s clothes to talk to her, fined S$1,200

Man in Singapore fined S$1,200 for squirting urine & flour on woman’s clothes

In order to talk to a woman, a 31-year-old Malaysian man, Tan Jun Hao, took to squirting a urine and flour mixture on her clothes.

The incident happened at Nicoll Highway MRT station.

On Thursday (20 June), Tan pleaded guilty to using criminal force and received a fine of S$1,200.

Man squirts urine and flour onto woman’s clothes

The Straits Times (ST) reported that on 9 April at around 8.30pm, Tan followed a 26-year-old woman who was going up an escalator from the MRT station.

He had earlier mixed urine and flour in a small plastic bottle, which he squirted onto her dress while she passed through a nearby overhead bridge.

Tan then walked past her without stopping to talk.

The woman initially assumed the mixture to be bird droppings due to the smell. However, when she tried to wipe it off with tissue paper, the stain grew larger.

Man had targeted two other victims as well

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Yap Jia Jun said that Tan intended to squirt the mixture on women’s clothes, especially young women wearing dark-coloured bottoms.

He would then alert them to the fact that their clothes had become dirty. DPP Yap said Tan would do this to create opportunities for him to talk to these women.

According to ST, Tan confessed to squirting the mixture onto the clothes of two other unknown victims.

The prosecutor added that Tan had prepared red dye at home as well, which he wanted to mix into the liquid.

