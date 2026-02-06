21-year-old man who vaped on bus identified, vapes seized from residence

Man who vapes on bus assisting with investigations: HSA

A 21-year-old man who filmed himself vaping on a public bus in Singapore has been identified, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

E-vaporisers, or vapes, have been seized from his residence, said HSA in an Instagram Story on Friday (6 Feb).

4 vapes & 12 vape pods found in man’s residence

Officers seized a total of four vapes from the man’s residence on Tuesday (3 Feb), HSA said.

They also found 12 vape pods.

He is currently assisting with investigations.

Man vapes on bus & blows smoke behind bus captain

The viral clip, posted by @sgfollowsall.backup on Instagram, showed the man taking a puff from his vape while on board a bus.

The caption identified the bus as Service 974 going from ITE College West towards Pioneer.

The man stands right behind the bus captain and blows smoke in his direction, but the bus captain was apparently unaware.

The man then smirks and shakes his head as he walks away after the act.

The video has racked up more than 2,600 likes at the time of writing, with netizens in the comments mostly disapproving of the man’s actions.

Man fined S$14K for posting vaping content on social media

In December last year, a 25-year-old man who posted content of himself vaping on social media was fined S$14,000.

This was the first time the HSA had prosecuted someone in Singapore for such offences.

The offender, identified as Krish Khalifa, was found to have posted nine videos and photos featuring vapes between November 2023 and September 2024.

Sentencing him on 17 Dec, the court imposed an S$12,000 fine for posting vape-related content online. An additional S$2,000 fine was for possessing three vapes between 2023 and 2024.

Content which promotes or encourages the use of vapes can be considered advertising of prohibited tobacco products under Singapore law, HSA said.

