Mandai Warehouse Has Affordable Bikes For Your Amateur & Avid Cyclists

Travel-starved Singaporeans from all walks of life have picked up cycling as a respite from staying indoors and working from home (WFH).

If you’d like to join the pack and get a new bike, we’ve got you covered.

This Mandai Warehouse offers cheap mountain and foldable bikes, according to Facebook user Nur Lina.

Folks tired of sharing their bikes with the fam can finally get their own at an affordable price.

Mandai warehouse has affordable bikes

No one can deny that Singapore’s had a cycling boom amid the ongoing pandemic. Though purchasing a bike can put a giant hole in your wallet, we’ve found a warehouse that may solve your conundrum.

Tucked away at Mandai Estate, the warehouse offers foldable bikes at reasonable prices.

This one in particular that Ms Nur Lina apparently cost her $190. The original price of such a model would typically exceed $300.

She also bought a mountain bike that comes with a 21-speed system and full suspension for $230.

Since the warehouse is filled to the brim with multiple bicycles, those eager to get one will be spoilt for choice.

Naturally, this is a good opportunity for Singaporeans who want their own bike at long last.

How to get there

The Mandai Warehouse can be found in Hwa Yew Industrial Building. You can take bus numbers 160, 170, 178, 927, 960, and 961 to reach the destination.

Here’s where you need to go if you want to check it out for yourself:



Address: 17 Mandai Estate, #04-02A Hwa Yew Industrial Building, Singapore 729934

Opening hours: 3pm – 11pm

Nearest MRT: Kranji Station

Contact number: 8408 6129

Start your cycling hobby & get active

Cycling is a convenient outdoor exercise that lets us marvel at local destinations at the same time. The warehouse will likely attract local bargain hunters, so we highly recommend stopping by as soon as you can.

Many will definitely go gaga over the prices, but remember to follow safety measures during your visit. After all, safety should always be our top priority.

