Mandarin Orchard Has $118/Night Promo For Frontline Workers From 9 Sectors
Earlier last month, Mandarin Orchard was required to shut after 13 of its SHN guests tested positive for Covid-19.
Mandarin Orchard S’pore Suspends Operations Till 1 Jan 2021 After 13 SHN Guests Test Positive For Covid-19
The hotel has reopened, and is now running an exclusive promotion to welcome guests back to the establishment.
From now till 31 Mar, ‘everyday heroes’ – in their words – can enjoy stays at the hotel for $118 per night — just in time for March school holiday staycations.
Deluxe room at Mandarin Orchard for $118 per night
Aptly named ‘Thank You, Everyday Heroes!’, the promotion is valid for frontline workers from January to March.
For just $118, customers get to enjoy a night at the hotel’s Deluxe Room located in the heart of our prime shopping district.
Most hotels in the area are charging at least $120 and above, according to our search on Google.
Free breakfast for 2 for January bookings
Though the pricing remains the same for all 3 months, those who make bookings for stays in the month of January will also enjoy a complimentary breakfast for 2.
As for February and March stays, guests will have to top up $30 to enjoy the same deal.
According to their definition of Everyday Heroes – categorised by SGUnited – workers from the following sectors are eligible for the $118/night promo:
- Banking and finance
- Construction and infrastructure
- Defence and security
- Education
- Energy
- Environment and hygiene
- Food and beverage
- Healthcare and social services
- Legal services
- Manufacturing and distribution
- Media and communication
- Tourism and hospitality
- Transportation
Do note that employee’s ID must be shown when checking in. Those who cancel or amend their bookings should do so at least 48 hours before arriving at the stay, or be subjected to a “one-night penalty”.
SingapoRediscover vouchers cannot be used in conjunction with this deal.
Staycay at Mandarin Orchard during March school holidays
Given that leisure overseas travels will likely not be possible in the near future, staycations might very well be the next best thing as far as retreats are concerned.
If you’re planning to have a staycation with the fam during the March school holidays, you can bookmark Mandarin Orchard for consideration.
After all, it’s not every day that a prestigious 5-star hotel like them has such a sweet deal.
Featured image adapted from Agoda and Mandarin Orchard Singapore.