Actor Marcus Chin’s 12-Year-Old Daughter Diagnosed With Epilepsy, Illness Apparently Runs In His Family

Local Actor Marcus Chin’s 12-Year-Old Daughter Diagnosed With Epilepsy

Actor Marcus Chin’s daughter, Elise, was recently diagnosed with epilepsy after bouts of frequent nosebleeds.

Chin’s daughter was admitted to a hospital in Johor Bahru (JB) after her mother noticed that she was having frequent nosebleeds daily. Thankfully, her condition has improved since.

However, it seems epilepsy runs within Chin’s family, he said, as a few of his relatives have epilepsy as well.

The hospital discharged Chin’s daughter in six days

According to Shin Min Daily News, Elise’s mother, Eileen Cheah, noticed that Elise was having two to three nosebleeds every day. Out of concern, she sent her to a hospital in JB.

The doctor noted that nosebleeds are a common symptom of epilepsy. Upon further brain scans, the doctors then diagnosed Elise with epilepsy.

Thankfully, her condition improved quickly. The hospital discharged her six days after her condition stabilised.

However, she still has to take medication daily. Furthermore, she has to go for hospital check-ups every three weeks.

Epilepsy is hereditary

The doctor highlighted that epilepsy is hereditary. Chin then discovered that his brother also has epilepsy. As such, it appears as though the illness runs in his family.

Cheah also noted that this is not the first time that Elise has been hospitalised. Back in December 2022, she had an epileptic episode where her lips turned black and she fainted.

As a result, she was hospitalised for 10 days.

Furthermore, Cheah also realised that Elise has been displaying symptoms of epilepsy in the past few years. For instance, there are times when Elise does not respond when Cheah talks to her. While she did not know it back then, she now realises that it was actually a symptom of epilepsy.

Chin will support her journey of recovery

Cheah noted that one of the side effects of Elise’s medicine is that it will cause her to become more temperamental. As such, she advised Elise’s other two sisters to be more understanding towards their sister.

Furthermore, Cheah plans to restrict Elise’s diet by avoiding feeding her fried food. This is because such “heaty” food items may trigger her epileptic episodes.

Chin and Cheah have been separated since 2011. However, even with how busy he is with work, Chin hopes to provide support and care for his daughter during this period.

MS News sends Elise and her family our best wishes. We hope that her condition will continue to remain stable.

Featured image adapted from Marcus Chin on Facebook and @kienpunchin on TikTok.