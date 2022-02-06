Mediacorp Actors Mark Lee, Marcus Chin & Richard Low Get Covid-19 Before & During CNY

While everyone was busy preparing for the Chinese New Year (CNY) festivities, the pandemic was still raging on.

Despite the safeguards we take, no one is 100% safe from Covid-19, including celebrities.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Mediacorp actors Mark Lee (李国煌), Marcus Chin (陈建彬), and Richard Low (刘谦益) tested positive for Covid-19 nearing the festive period.

Thankfully, they’ve all made a speedy recovery.

Mark Lee spent reunion dinner in quarantine

On 29 Jan evening, just a few days shy of CNY, Mark Lee contracted Covid-19.

He shared with Shin Min Daily News that he did not have a fever. However, he did develop a cough and suffered other flu-like symptoms.

After testing positive, Lee isolated himself in his room.

Although he was somewhat fortunate not to suffer other symptoms of the virus, Lee had to give his CNY reunion dinner a miss.

Instead, he shared that his helper prepared some congee, which he ate during a video call with his family who visited his mum’s place.

Despite missing the annual reunion dinner, Lee said that it was not tough being quarantined. He tested himself daily, and as of yesterday (5 Feb) afternoon, he has recovered.

Lee wasted no time at all, posting a picture of him enjoying a hearty plate of yu sheng made by his wife the same day.

Marcus Chin recovered in time for CNY performances

Similarly, Marcus Chin felt unwell and took an ART test at home on 29 Jan.

He was shocked to see the double red lines indicating he was positive for Covid-19, mainly because he had just finished a performance and tested negative the day before.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the veteran actor said he felt like his body was emitting heat, and he suffered from a sore throat and cough.

Chin did not know how he could’ve caught the virus. Nevertheless, he isolated himself after testing positive.

The actor said he had to order takeaway food for his reunion dinner this year. However, he recovered in 5 days and could make it for 2 CNY shows he had scheduled earlier.

Richard Low tested Covid-19 positive after shooting an advertisement

Richard Low initially came down with a fever, sore throat, cough, and runny nose on 18 Jan.

He then visited a doctor who gave him an ART test where he tested negative. Low felt better after taking some medication, although he still had a sore throat.

On 21 Jan, he shot an advertisement where Mark Lee was also present.

However, after the shoot, he felt uncomfortable and immediately went to see a doctor. It was then that Low tested positive.

Thankfully, the 69-year-old made a speedy recovery, testing negative on 27 Jan. He resumed work on 3 Feb.

Stay safe during visitations

As celebrities are often booked for entertainment programmes and shows, they too face a high risk of contracting the virus.

Over the festive period, Singapore saw a drastic spike in Covid-19 cases, with numbers hitting over 13,000 on 4 Feb.

So even as we continue visitations in the days to come, do adhere to the prevailing restrictions and stay safe.

