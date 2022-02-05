Singapore Covid-19 Cases Triple To 13,208 On 4 Feb

Though daily Covid-19 cases have consistently been on the rise here of late, nothing quite prepared us for the figures reported on Friday (4 Feb).

Last night, the Ministry of Health (MOH) released the statistics which was quite staggering — 13,208 new cases and 6 deaths.

The infection growth rate had also risen to 1.39, up from just 1.23 the day before.

13,208 new Covid-19 cases on 4 Feb

In an update yesterday (4 Feb), MOH announced that Singapore recorded 13,208 new Covid-19 cases comprising:

10,312 local ART

2,734 local PCR

138 imported PCR

24 imported ART

While the number of imported cases seem to be rather stable, the significant increase came in the number of local cases.

Local PCR positive cases had more than doubled from 1,357 on 3 Feb to 2,734 on 4 Feb.

More startling was the rise in local ART positive cases — the 10,312 reported on 4 Feb was nearly 4 times the amount on the previous day, which was 2,730.

MOH also reported 6 deaths from the virus, a jump from only 1 the day before.

In view of the surge, the weekly infection growth rate has soared to 1.39.

Most cases still mild & low-risk

Despite the increase, it’s worth noting that a large proportion of cases continue to be local ART positive ones.

According to The Straits Times (ST), doctors had assessed these patients “to have mild symptoms and are of low risk”.

Be that as it may, it’s still important that such individuals follow the protocols MOH has introduced to prevent the further spread of infections.

Hope numbers will stabilise & fall

While we’re well aware of the authorities’ caution that cases could rise significantly in the thick of the Omicron wave, the figures are undoubtedly still a lot to take in.

Hopefully, we won’t be seeing much of an increase again soon as numbers stabilise, and possibly fall in due time.

Till then, let’s remain vigilant and continue adhering to health and safety measures to protect ourselves and the people around us.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.