MPs Tan Kiat How & Eric Chua Test Positive For Covid-19

With Singapore reporting 4-digit Covid-19 cases daily, we’re bound to see even prominent figures catching the virus. 2 Members of Parliament (MPs) – Mr Tan Kiat How and Mr Eric Chua – unfortunately, tested positive recently.

So far, they are the only political figures who have publicly disclosed positive ART tests. Whether any others have recorded similar results recently is unclear.

Mr Tan and Mr Chua shared their experiences on social media, giving a glimpse into the steps one should take in similar situations.

Mr Tan tests positive over CNY & hardly has any symptoms

The Vice-Chairman of East Coast Town Council Mr Tan shared on his Facebook page yesterday (3 Feb) that he had contracted Covid-19 during the Chinese New Year period.

Source

He has since recovered after 4 days of self-isolating.

The MP explained that at first, he had close to no symptoms. He also thought that his fatigue was a result of running errands in preparation for CNY.

Thankfully, he managed to curb further spread to his family after he took an Antigen Rapid Test (ART) as part of his daily exercise.

Following his experience, the East Coast MP reminded everyone to follow the Ministry of Health’s (MOH’s) Protocol 2.

Source

Should an individual test ART positive like him, they’d have to stay home and self-isolate for the first 72 hours before taking another ART.

They should only see a doctor if symptoms remain after that period. In Mr Tan’s case, he tested negative after 3 days.

Mr Eric Chua was feeling a little “heaty”

On the same day, Tanjong Pagar MP Eric Chua also posted on his Facebook page that he had felt a little “heaty” the night before taking an ART.

Source

He recalled experiencing disrupted sleep due to “body aches and a low-grade fever”.

The next morning, he decided to take an ART just to be sure. Seeing the positive test result, he immediately drove to the nearest GP to get checked.

Like Mr Tan, the doctor instructed him to follow Protocol 2 and he self-isolated for 72 hours.

He also apologised for cancelling upcoming events. Many netizens have since left well wishes for his speedy recovery.

Wishing the 2 MPs a smooth recovery

While self-isolation may be daunting for some, the 2 MPs’ experiences remind us that it’s essential to follow protocols.

This will greatly relieve the immense weight on our healthcare system and enable healthcare procedures to run smoothly. Not forgetting that it keeps our loved ones safe too.

MS News wishes a smooth recovery for MPs Tan Kiat How and Eric Chua. We hope that they will feel better soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image from Tan Kiat How on Facebook and Eric Chua on Facebook.