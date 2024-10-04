Marine Parade estate covered in muddy water, caused by damaged pipe

Muddy water covers Marine Parade estate on 4 Oct

At around noon on Friday (4 Oct), reports emerged of muddy water in the Marine Parade estate.

The street level surrounding blocks 66 and 67 on Marine Drive was the most affected.

One 65-year-old resident, Ms Chen (name transliterated from Chinese) shared a clip of the incident on TikTok.

Muddy water covered an expansive area on the ground floor of her apartment block, obscuring most of the surface.

The nearby roads were also submerged, and vehicles could be seen slowly navigating through it.

Muddy water makes it inconvenient to go outside

Ms Chen told Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News that it had been raining in the morning. Although it was not particularly a downpour, mud soon appeared everywhere.

She mentioned that when she took the lift downstairs, the water reached her ankles.

Ms Chen said the incident caused an inconvenience to residents trying to go about their day.

While unsure where the water came from, she noted that there are several construction sites in the vicinity.

Water poured out from damaged pipe

Manpower minister Dr Tan See Leng addressed the situation in a statement on Facebook.

He said that a 300mm underground water pipe was damaged during lift retrofitting works at the overhead bridge near Block 67 Marine Drive at around 11.40am.

This led to water flowing onto Still Road South and the nearby HDB blocks.

“The damaged water pipe has been isolated and repairs are ongoing,” said Dr Tan.

He also assured that the damage did not disrupt the water supply to nearby residential units.

LTA’s contractors are working with the Marine Parade Town Council to clean up the area, and they aim to finish the cleaning by the evening.

Residents need to take a detour to enter buildings

Ronnie, a security guard working at Tao Nan School, told MS News that the school was notified about the incident at around 1pm.

The school is located within the vicinity of the affected estate. Meanwhile, residents were notified at around 2pm.

He remarked that residents were forced to make a detour to enter the estate due to the submerged stair landing of the overhead bridge.

To manage the crowd, one worker was stationed at the bridge to inform people about the situation on the other side.

PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency, confirmed that a service crew was deployed onsite to repair the damage.

During the repairs, one of the four lanes on Still Road South heading towards has been temporarily closed, while the other three are open to traffic.

It also advised motorists to consider alternative routes and exercise caution.

