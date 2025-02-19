‘Accidental romance’: Man in China marries woman he hit with his car 2 years ago

Man in China marries woman he hit with his car two years ago

Some people encounter love by accident, but this happened quite literally for one couple in China who tied the knot on 6 Feb.

It turns out that the man had hit the woman with his car about two years ago, and what followed was an unlikely love story.

On 8 Dec 2023, Mr Li, who was then 37 years old, knocked down an unnamed 23-year-old woman who was riding an electric bike in Yiyang city, Hunan.

After finding her lying on the ground in pain, he profusely apologised, to which she responded that it was okay.

“I immediately felt that this girl was very honest and kind,” said Mr Li, according to Xiaoxiang Morning News.

Woman hits on man who hit her with a car

Mr Li had accompanied the woman to the hospital, where it was revealed that she had broken her clavicle.

It was then that he met her parents, who said they would not ask for compensation as long as their child recovered.

Feeling responsible for the woman he hit with this car, he went to the hospital daily to take care of the woman, bring her food, and buy her anything she needed.

The two would often chat during these visits.

After having this routine for half a month, the woman boldly hit on Mr Li, sending him a text message confessing her feelings.

In her confession, she wrote, “I see that you work hard, you take it seriously, and you care about me, so I like you. No matter how old you are… I like you.”

Man initially did not reciprocate her feelings

However, Mr Li did not respond to her confession as he did not reciprocate her feelings at the start.

He later explained to the woman that he was much older than her, adding that even if he had feelings, her parents might not agree.

The woman replied that it was up to her to decide and expressed that if she liked someone, she should tell them so she has no regrets.

Mr Li distanced himself from the woman and stopped replying to her messages, but would soon realise that he did not feel good about his decision.

“It is not moral or logical that I hit her, so I have to take responsibility to the end,” Mr Li expressed.

When the woman later asked him to take her to the movies, he finally accepted her feelings and the two of them got together.

In September 2024, the couple discovered that there were having a baby, prompting Mr Li to plan their marriage immediately.

