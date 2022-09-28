Marsiling MRT Has An Air-Conditioned Co-Working Space With WiFi, Coffee Machine & Printer

Marsiling MRT Has Co-Working Space For Diligent Students & Digital Nomads

Unless you live in the area, you might have a hard time pointing out the location of Marsiling on an MRT map, let alone name a prominent feature of the neighbourhood.

Well, that’s about to change as the less famed neighbour of Woodlands now boasts its very own air-conditioned co-working space.

The best part of it is that visitors don’t have to travel far after exiting the MRT’s gantry to reach the place.

Equipped with enterprise-grade WiFi, coffee machines, and printers, it will cost you S$4.90 per hour or S$29 per day to set up your own workstation there.

Staytion is a CBD-like co-working space in Marsiling MRT station

While work-from-home arrangements may excite some of us, not everyone is a fan.

However, the idea of spending a chunk of your day commuting to and from work isn’t exactly the most appealing.

So, having somewhere close to home that also provides an office-like environment could fill that gap just nicely.

Enter Staytion, which just opened its first of four co-working spaces.

Kitted out perfectly to serve the needs of any diligent student or digital nomad, the newly opened location at Marsiling MRT station looks similar to something you’d find in the CBD area.

There are private rooms for those intense and sensitive meetings that are part and parcel of any burgeoning start-up.

If you don’t mind the hustle and bustle of an open office, there are hot-desking options too.

Prefer to work in peace, quiet, and privacy? Hide away in one of these solo studios for one, each with its own glass door.

Of course, it’s important to remember to take a break every now and then.

For that, there’s a lifestyle space where you can sip on a hot drink and relax for a few minutes in the middle of a dreary afternoon.

The crew at Staytion will also be present to handle any enquiries and to point you in the direction of the coffee machine for that much-needed pick-me-up.

Book a seat at Staytion Marsiling online

To Northies looking for a conducive working environment away from home that’s still near home, the first Staytion outlet opens its doors today (28 Sep).

As its name suggests, Staytion creates multi-concept lifestyle spaces within MRT stations throughout the island.

In addition to being a co-working space, Staytion aims for it to be a communal area that can function as a meeting spot, cosy reading corner, and cafe all rolled into one.

The brand also has plans to launch more outlets at Woodlands and Paya Lebar, as well as a shop-and-eat concept at Dhoby Ghaut.

For more information on the rates and to book a date at Staytion, visit their website here. After that, here’s how you can get there:



Staytion@Marsiling MRT

Address: 71 Woodlands Avenue 3, #02-01, Singapore 739044

Opening Hours: 9am – 6pm daily

As a grand opening treat, Staytion@Marsiling will be giving away 100 cups of coffee daily to all walk-in customers from 28 Sep to 1 Oct.

Now that certainly sounds like a good way to start the day, doesn’t it?

Work journey ends at Marsiling MRT station

Thanks to Staytion, the corporate vibes of downtown Singapore can now be found up north.

For Northies, they can finally feel like they’re going to the office without the squeezing in the train during rush hour.

If you’re willing to fork out the booking fees, Staytion is a great alternative for those looking for new remote working spots.

Featured image courtesy of Staytion.