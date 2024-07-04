Thai man in green mascot gets punched & knocked out after stranger asked to shake his hand

Man in mascot knocked out after shaking hands with stranger

A man in Thailand who was wearing a green mascot for work recently had an unfortunate encounter with a stranger, who punched and knocked him out for no reason.

The man, Mr Nantawat Palawat, described it as the most severe experience he’d ever encountered during his 10 years of working in a mascot.

He posted the story on his Facebook and called out for help in identifying the attacker.

Thai man gets punched in the face by foreigner

On 4 July, Mr Nantawat recounted on a Facebook post his encounter with a foreigner who had approached him while he was in a green mascot at work.

The stranger, whose name and nationality are unknown, allegedly asked him for a handshake.

After Mr Nantawat extended his hand to shake the stranger’s hand, the foreigner allegedly squeezed his hand so tight that he cried out and pulled his hand back.

The foreigner then punched him in the face area of the mascot costume. Because the face area of the costume is where normally positions his face so he could look through, the punch hit his face full force.

The blow caused him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness for a short time. The stranger then left the scene.

Mr Nantawat said that he suffered from minor injuries from the punch and the fall.

After seeing him fall, a nearby staff assisted him.

However, he wasn’t able to chase the attacker because the attack had left him dizzy.

The incident left Mr Nantawat distressed.

“I have worked to bring happiness to people in a mascot costume for almost 10 years. This incident was really severe for me,” he wrote in his Facebook post.

He added that he was unsure what to do since the stranger had been a foreigner, saying that “it would be great if he gets caught”.

“I just want an apology,” he wrote, asking netizens online to share his post in hopes that the attacker would be tracked down and caught.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod and นันทวัฒน์ ปาลวัฒน์ on Facebook.