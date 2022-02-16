Masseuse Who Offered Sexual Services Fined $5,000 For Operating Without Licence

Getting a massage is an easy way to relax and destress after a stressful week. However, for 2 men, their massage quickly became uncomfortable when the masseuse pressured them into accepting sexual services.

West Wellness at Citigate Residence was then found to be unlicensed and its owner, Mika Lin Yi Hui, 49, was fined $5,000.

Lin appeared topless in front of them

According to Yahoo News Singapore, 2 men aged 19 and 21 visited the massage parlour on 10 Feb 2021 at midnight.

They paid $110 which included a $10 administrative fee and a $50 1-hour body massage for each of them.

They were then allegedly brought into separate cubicles and told to fully undress. However, both men opted not to remove their shorts and underwear.

When the massage started, Lin told the 19-year-old to turn over and reportedly started touching his genitals despite his objections.

She then left and returned with another masseuse. They were both topless.

Men had to pay for the additional service

Shin Min Daily News reported that the masseuse shouted “money, money” while demanding payment for the extra services the men did not consent to.

They asked for an additional $100 for the special service, claiming that they did not provide general service during Chinese New Year.

Eventually, the men demanded a refund for all the money they paid. The shopkeepers reportedly agreed to avoid police intervention.

However, this did not change the fact that the masseuse had touched the men without consent and pressured them into accepting sexual services.

Massage parlour fined for operating without licence

According to Yahoo, investigations later found that the massage parlour didn’t carry a valid licence. For this charge, Lin was fined $5,000 on Monday (14 Feb).

Additionally, they violated the Massage Establishments Order (Exemption) Order 2018.

Since they covered their glass walls with stickers, customers were unable to see the services they provided.

Opaque curtains and wooden partitions also separated the cubicles, which meant that massages happened in private.

Moreover, the incident involving the 2 young men occurred after 10.30pm.

Lin’s son, Weng Yize, the company’s sole proprietor, meanwhile faces a charge for allowing his mother to offer massage services without a licence.

No excuse for sexual harassment

Getting a massage at a parlour should be a stress-free and relaxing experience.

Even though physical contact is unavoidable during a session, there should still be firm boundaries drawn and customers’ preferences should be respected at all times.

We hope that firm action will be taken so that similar incidents will not happen again.

