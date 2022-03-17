Famous China Street Fritters In Maxwell Food Centre Will Not Close Down

Many loyal fans of China Street Fritters stall at Maxwell Food Centre would’ve heard about the stall’s initial plan to close in March.

Considering the popularity of their ngoh hiang, many would have been disappointed. But there’s good news now—the decision has been reversed.

The second-generation ngoh hiang hawkers have decided to keep their 80-year-old stall open. They would retire only when they’ve found a suitable buyer.

Source

Starting April, they’ll be operating 4 days a week.

China Street Fritters at Maxwell Food Centre to stay open

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao, the 65-year-old owner Mr Ng Kok Hua confirmed that his family has decided to resume their operations.

But due to manpower shortage, they’ll be operating with shorter hours from 1 Apr.

Earlier in a media interview, the Ng family disclosed their plan to close the stall in March as they retire. They were also finding buyers for their recipes priced at $1 million, 8 DAYS reported.

However, many old customers tried to dissuade the owners upon hearing the news.

Regular customers discouraged them from closing

Having to close their stall of 80 years is not an easy decision, and Mr Ng shared that his family couldn’t bear to do so.

Since many of their regular customers persuaded them to keep the stall open, he also felt it would be a pity not to pass it on.

They’re currently looking for a buyer who has “the passion to continue our (their) legacy,” he told 8 DAYS.

The Ng family has also lowered their recipes’ asking price to $800,000.

Call first before visiting China Street Fritters

From 1 Apr, the China Street Fritters will operate 4 days a week with no fixed schedule. This is a change from their current operating hours, which is 6 days a week.

Hence, if customers want to confirm the stall’s opening hours before making a trip, they can contact Mr Ng and his brother first at 9239 6464.

The brothers have placed their contact numbers at the stall.

Here are more details to take note of before heading down.

China Street Fritters at Maxwell Food Centre

Address: 1 Kadayanallur St, Singapore 069184

Opening hours: 12pm-7pm. Not fixed. Call to confirm before going over

Contact: 9239 6464

Nearest MRT stations: Chinatown, Outram Park, Telok Ayer

To more hearty ngoh hiang lunch dates

Now that the renowned Hokkien-styled ngoh hiang stall is staying for good, old customers and friends can look forward to having more of their best-selling beehoon at Maxwell Food Centre.

Hopefully, Mr Ng and his family can find a suitable buyer soon so that future generations of Singapore get to savour their delicacies.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Instagram & Burpple.