Female vendor found dead at Maxwell Food Centre, man arrested for alleged murder

Woman found dead at Maxwell Food Centre on 7 Sept

A 48-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in the early hours of Saturday (7 Sept) at Maxwell Food Centre.

A 41-year-old man who runs a Dao Xiang Ju, a Chinese-Thai stall at the food centre, was arrested in relation to the case.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, another vendor at the food centre said both individuals entered a partnership to open Dao Xiang Ju a year ago, with the victim investing a large sum of money.

The amount was said to be in the “tens of thousands”.

A few months ago, however, the victim opened another Thai food stall three stalls away from Dao Xiang Ju.

It is believed that the victim did not withdraw her funds when she exited the partnership and got into a conflict with the suspect over financial matters.

However, the vendor did not recall seeing the two individuals arguing at the food centre.

Another source told the Chinese daily that an individual “dragged” the victim over to Dao Xiang Ju before stabbing her in the abdomen.

The weapon was then tossed into a rubbish bin.

A cleaner subsequently found the victim’s body lying in the stall and alerted the police.

41-year-old man arrested and will be charged with murder

The police released a statement regarding the incident on Saturday (7 Sept) afternoon.

A 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering the 48-year-old woman.

Officers from Bukit Merah East Neighbourhood Police Centre were alerted to the case at about 1.36am on the same day.

The man had informed officers that he had stabbed a woman.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found the 48-year-old woman lying motionless.

A paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) subsequently pronounced her dead at the scene.

The SCDF told MS News that it also received a call for medical assistance at Maxwell Food Centre at about 1.35am.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the suspect and victim were known to each other.

The suspect will be charged on Sunday (8 Sept) with murder. He faces the death penalty if found guilty.

Investigations are ongoing.

