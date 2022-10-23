Mazda Crashes Into Taxi At Nicoll Highway & Overturns, 2 Persons Conveyed To TTSH

Mazda Overturns After Collision With Taxi On Nicoll Highway

Accidents in Singapore are fairly common, especially ones that occur after dark. Affected visibility often increases the probability of collisions.

Such was the case on the Nicoll Highway last month, when a Mazda sped along the expressway and crashed into a taxi.

The Mazda then flipped over, coming to a standstill in an overturned state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they conveyed two individuals to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Mazda crashes into taxi on Nicoll Highway

Posting to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) on Facebook, a netizen said the incident occurred on 8 Sep, early last month.

A Mazda booked under carsharing app GetGo was seen speeding down a lane on Nicoll Highway.

It then crashed into the side of a taxi, which was travelling at a much slower speed.

The impact of the crash caused the Mazda to flip over, landing on its back.

The taxi stopped as well, its driver disembarking to check on the Mazda. Another driver also came by to assist.

In a second clip, the OP showed the overturned car, presumably with its passengers still inside.

Footage of the incident has gone viral since the OP posted it on 22 Oct, with more than 52,000 views as of the time of writing.

2 persons conveyed to TTSH

Speaking to MS News, SCDF confirmed that an accident had occurred at the junction of Nicoll Highway and Guillemard Road.

Officers received an alert about the collision at around 6am on 8 Sep.

Following this, they arrived at the scene of the incident and conveyed two persons to TTSH.

Featured images adapted from SGRV on Facebook.