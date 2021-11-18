TikToker Pays $18 For 2 Bowls Of Rice In-Room Dining At MBS

As we approach the end of the year, many are treating themselves to staycations.

But while most of us might be making use of our SingaporeRediscovers vouchers and dabaoing food to prevent breaking the bank on these getaways, some clearly do not have such concerns.

Recently, a Marina Bay Sands guest shared a TikTok video of how they paid $18.83 for 2 bowls of plain white rice.

The TikTok user who very aptly goes by the handle @richlife1688 often flexes large wads of cash.

$18 for 2 bowls of white rice at MBS

Earlier this year, TikTok user @richlife1688 shared a video of his stay at MBS.

The video starts off with them showing a receipt for their in-room dining experience, costing $18.83.

At most neighbourhood kopitiams, $18.83 is more than enough for us to indulge in cai fan with fish. But at MBS, it appears the amount is only enough for 2 bowls of plain white rice.

In the caption, the TikTok user aptly wrote that these are the “most expensive small bowl of white rice”.

According to the receipt, each bowl of rice costs $8. After taking into account GST and service charge, the luxurious bowls of rice amounted to $18.83.

MBS in-room dining menu prices

If you’re still in disbelief over the price of rice at MBS, the pricing actually checks out, according to MBS’ in-room dining menu.

The menu features everything from local favourites to Southeast Asian classics and even international fare.

Guests who find plain rice devoid of taste can opt for nasi lemak instead, which costs $36 — about 4.5x the price.

Another popular local dish, chicken rice, costs $28 per plate.

Videos show TikToker living the high life

A quick look at @richlife1688’s TikTok account reveals they are all about living the high life.

They frequently post videos of them shopping for fancy watches, going for staycations at presidential suites, and dining at high-end restaurants in private rooms.

In several videos, they even proudly show off huge wads of cash.

It appears that their money often comes in several stacks of $100 bills.

Once, the Tiktoker even shows themself jumping on 2 beds full of cash.

In most of their TikTok clips, they use the same soundtrack, ‘You Know Who Is My Father’. The song’s lyrics include the line “I’m very very rich”.

Clearly, they can afford to rice to the occasion at MBS — a true flex.

Netizens curious about how TikToker makes a living

It seems many are curious about how and why this MBS guest amasses such thick wads of cash.

While that remains a mystery, the TikToker shares that they believe in just playing and enjoying life.

We can’t disagree but I’m sure for many of us, we can only wish to be able to afford an $8 bowl of rice without batting an eyelid too.

