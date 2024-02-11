MBS Dragon Animation Impresses Netizens As It Captures Animal’s Dynamism & Spirit

MBS Dragon Animation Posted On CNY Eve, Quickly Gains 42,000 Shares

Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands (MBS) has pulled out all the stops for the Year of the Dragon, wowing visitors with stunning dragons on the premises and a dragon drone light show outside.

Over social media, the integrated resort (IR) is winning over netizens with its impressive dragon animation.

MBS dragon animation posted on CNY Eve

The dragon animation was posted in a Facebook reel by MBS on Friday (9 Feb), the eve of Chinese New Year (CNY) and just before the official festivities began.

It has since drawn a positive response from netizens, gaining more than 152,000 likes and 42,000 shares in about three days.

The caption described the 16-second clip as a “rare sighting of a dragon” spotted around Marina Bay.

Dragon swoops across Marina Bay in clip

It started with the dragon impishly coiled around the ArtScience Museum.

As if just roused from slumber, the creature dauntlessly took flight, vaunting over the MBS SkyPark, swooping down and re-emerging to the side of one of its hotel towers.

It then hovers in the air for a moment, as if surveying its kingdom with a wide grin on its face.

And just as impetuously as it stopped, the dragon is on the move again, gliding directly towards the viewer for a second then barrelling over the ArtScience Museum again, before soaring off towards the right side of the frame.

Just when one would think the creature has departed, it suddenly darts past the viewer once again for a heart-stopping instant.

Summing up the scene, MBS called for us to embrace the spirit of the dragon, saying in its caption:

Like the mighty dragon taking flight; be fearless, be bold and let your spirit soar this Lunar New Year.

MBS animation conveys spirit of the dragon

Though short, the animation effectively conveyed the mythical animal’s dynamism and spirit.

Ostensibly created with high production standards, its realism also made viewers feel like they were witnessing a real dragon cantering across Marina Bay.

Netizens seemed to agree, with many of the almost 4,000 comments praising the “amazing” digital effects.

One netizen even described it as “mind-blowing” as the dragon looked realistic.

The animation could also give a boost to our tourism industry as it made foreigners miss Singapore and want to return here.

Kudos to the team at MBS responsible for the animation.

Also read: Visual Artist Imagines Raffles Place MRT Doors As Malevolent Shrine From ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Marina Bay Sands on Facebook.