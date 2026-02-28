McDonald’s branch in Japan bans students from two secondary schools due to ‘nuisance behaviour’

McDonald’s branch in Japan bans students from two specific schools after repeated issues

Students from two schools in Fukuoka, Japan, are officially “not loving it” after a McDonald’s outlet banned them from entering the store.

On Wednesday (25 Feb), a post on X shared a photo of the announcement, and it has since gone viral with over 10,000 reposts and 61,000 likes at the time of writing.

The notice states that the ban is a response to “nuisance behaviour” from students over an extended period of time.

However, McDonald’s has remained tight-lipped about the exact behaviours that led to the ban.

According to J-CAST News, one of the school principals said that they are currently “giving guidance” to the students.

Banning middle schoolers from entering

The notice first thanked customers for their continued patronage before revealing that they issued multiple warnings to students since their reopening in August 2024.

With the situation failing to improve, the branch decided to escalate measures.

The notice explicitly names two schools from within the area, stating that those students are not allowed to enter or exit the store alone. Additionally, they urged students not to loiter in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Outlet staff have also been instructed to remove students who enter the store.

School responds

A principal from one of the named schools said he believes the notice has been posted since the second semester of 2025. Before that, the McDonald’s branch had been in touch with the school to discuss ways forward.

At the turn of the year, the school met with the McDonald’s staff again, but the fast food outlet decided to keep the notice up.

The principal mentioned that only a small group of students are responsible for the nuisance, but also said it would be difficult to identify them.

The school has since issued warnings to their students and also notified parents of what was happening.

Also read: BMTC debunks rumours that recruits are ‘barred’ from visiting McDonald’s White Sands



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @kuramoto_kk on X and X.