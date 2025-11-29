BMTC debunks rumours that recruits are ‘barred’ from visiting McDonald’s White Sands 

BMTC recruits allegedly told to avoid White Sands McDonald’s after book-out

Claims that recruits from the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) were told to avoid the White Sands McDonald’s outlet have recently surfaced online.

In a statement issued on Saturday (29 Nov), BMTC clarified that they do not place any restrictions on how recruits spend their personal time when they book out.

The outlet is popular among BMTC recruits, as it is the closest to the shuttle pick-up point in Pasir Ris, which connects to the SAF Ferry Terminal.

TikTok user claimed recruits told not to visit McDonald’s White Sands

The rumour first appeared in a comment on a TikTok video posted on Wednesday (26 Nov) by TikTok user Nison, who goes by @nisonchanmalichan.

A commenter wrote that commanders had barred recruits from patronising the outlet because “some idiots complain to MINDEF that too many recruits in uniform (were) sitting there enjoying their meals.”

Nison made a video responding to the comment, saying that banning recruits from the outlet was “just wild.”

Relating to his personal experience as an ex-NSF, he said, “The McDonald’s at white sands was literally our comfort zone.”

“Who is to deny a paying customer? I just don’t get it.”

Parent claims twin boys were told not to visit

The same commenter later returned, adding a personal account.

“Both my twin boys are doing their BMT in different schools at Tekong,” the netizen wrote.

“They were being told by their commanders during their first book-out not to visit the Mac outlet at White Sands.”

They claimed that during one book-out, a group of recruits went instead to the Pasir Ris Mall McDonald’s for a quick meal.

A “busy body”, they said, took photos and complained to the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) immediately.

“Really WTH,” the parent wrote.

‘Everything that a soldier does in public is hugely magnified by the public’

On Friday (28 Nov), Nison posted a follow-up video after receiving clarification from someone he said was “credible” and “in the system” during the period of the alleged restriction.

This person explained that recruits were told to go home immediately after book-out, not as a punishment, but as protection.

“Let’s face the fact, everything a soldier does in public is hugely magnified,” Nison explained. “We all know how harsh the public can be with photos and videos… even when our soldiers have done nothing wrong.”

He added that the guidance was meant to safeguard the public image of recruits, not restrict them unfairly.

“So now I really get why our system is trying to protect our soldiers, so the overall public image of our soldiers would be so much more improved,” he said.

“And guess what, our Gen Zs will grow older as well, with a better public image and appreciation for our soldiers.”

‘No restrictions’ imposed: BMTC

On Saturday (29 Nov), BMTC posted a statement acknowledging “online comments alleging that BMTC recruits are barred from visiting McDonald’s at White Sands Shopping Mall”.

“We wish to clarify that recruits are free to spend their personal time as they wish when they book out, and they are expected to maintain good conduct at all times,” the statement read.

“There are no restrictions imposed by BMTC.”

